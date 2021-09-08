IGF2021: Jak może wyglądać Internet przyszłości?

UN Internet Governance Forum for the first time in Poland

On December 6-10 at the International Conference Centre in Katowice, a meeting will take place between representatives of the United Nations, people from the business and science world, members of non-government organizations, leaders of the largest global institutions, and everyone who’s invested in creating the digital reality we live in. Speakers at the event include the most important figures in digital transformation, new technologies, and Internet management. Participation is free, and our doors are open for everyone!