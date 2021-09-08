IGF2021: Jak może wyglądać Internet przyszłości?
English version below
Wolność jednostki i zaufanie do drugiego człowieka to bardzo ważne kwestie dotyczące funkcjonowania Internetu. Jak zarządzać cyfrową rzeczywistością, by była naprawdę bezpieczna? Już 6 grudnia przedstawiciele krajów ONZ spotkają się w Katowicach na Szczycie Cyfrowym IGF 2021, by zdecydować o tym, w jakim kierunku będzie rozwijał się Internet. Dołączysz?
IGF 2021 to najważniejsza międzynarodowa konferencja ostatnich lat, podczas której zapadną kluczowe decyzje w obszarze zarządzania Internetem i jego dalszego rozwoju. W ramach tego wydarzenia zorganizowany zostanie też konkurs "Mój Internet Przyszłości", w którym młodzi ludzie z całego świata mogą przedstawić swoją wizję Internetu przyszłości. Jest o co walczyć, pula wszystkich nagród to 78 000 zł!
Szczyt Cyfrowy ONZ pierwszy raz w Polsce
Już 6-10 grudnia w Międzynarodowym Centrum Kongresowym w Katowicach spotkają się przedstawiciele krajów ONZ, świata biznesu i nauki, działacze organizacji pozarządowych, przywódcy największych międzynarodowych instytucji, a także wszyscy zainteresowani, którym zależy na kształtowaniu cyfrowej rzeczywistości, w której żyjemy. Głos zabiorą największe autorytety w dziedzinie transformacji cyfrowej, nowych technologii i zarządzania Internetem. Wstęp jest całkowicie darmowy, a drzwi otwarte dla każdego!
Jesteś zainteresowany udziałem w tym wydarzeniu? Sprawdź, jak to zrobić
Chcemy usłyszeć głos młodych
UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF), czyli Szczyt Cyfrowy ONZ, organizowany jest od 2006 roku. Hasło 16. edycji to Internet United, a szczególne znaczenie będzie miał głos młodych użytkowników Internetu, którzy już teraz biorą udział w tworzeniu cyfrowej rzeczywistości. To właśnie z myślą o nich odbędzie się też Młodzieżowy Szczyt IGF pod patronatem NASK.
W dniach 10-12 grudnia odbędzie się też IGF After Party, czyli przestrzeń do dyskusji i twórczego działania dla młodych programistów z całego świata. Będzie to połączenie Hack-Yeah Hackathonu - największego stacjonarnego hackathonu w Europie oraz spotkań i warsztatów dotyczących nowych technologii.
Wydarzenie odbędzie się na Stadionie Śląskim w Chorzowie, będzie też dostępne online.
Wyjątkowy konkurs "Mój Internet Przyszłości"
Tak jak wspominaliśmy – podczas tegorocznego Szczytu Cyfrowego ONZ szczególne znaczenie będzie miał głos młodych ludzi, dla których Internet jest naturalną przestrzenią do działania. To ważne, by poznać ich doświadczenia i zrozumieć poglądy na to, w jakim kierunku powinny się rozwijać globalne technologie cyfrowe. Organizatorzy wydarzenia chcą się dowiedzieć, które kierunki potencjalnego rozwoju są dla młodych najistotniejsze.
Przekazanie tych myśli ułatwi organizowany w ramach IGF 2021 konkurs "Mój Internet Przyszłości". Może w nim wziąć udział każdy w wieku od 18 do 28 lat. Konkurs startuje już 1 września, a jego celem jest dowiedzenie się, jaką wizję rozwoju Internetu mają młodzi z całego świata.
Prace konkursowe w trzech kategoriach: w formie plakatu, filmu albo eseju można przesyłać od 1.09.2021 do 8.10.2021. Wyniki zostaną ogłoszone 27.10.2021, a pula wszystkich nagród to aż 78 000 złotych. Nagrody w wysokości 8 000 zł, 5 000 zł i 3 000 zł otrzymają zdobywcy trzech pierwszych miejsc we wszystkich trzech kategoriach – w sumie aż 9 osób. Organizatorzy przewidzieli też dwadzieścia wyróżnień w wysokości 1 500 zł każde. Ty też możesz zabrać głos i wygrać!
Internet United to nasze wspólne marzenia
"Zjednoczony Internet" to myśl przewodnia tegorocznej konferencji IGF 2021 w Katowicach. To także nasze wspólne marzenia, pomysły, potrzeby i działania, które kreują otaczającą nas cyfrową rzeczywistość. Wszyscy potrzebujemy otwartości i bezpieczeństwa, zaufania i wolności. To właśnie od każdego z nas zależy, jak będzie wyglądała przyszłość Internetu. Nie bój się zabrać głosu. Pokaż, jak widzisz Internet przyszłości. I do zobaczenia w Katowicach!
English version
IGF2021: What will the Internet of the future be?
Personal freedom and trust are an essential part of the Internet. How to manage digital reality and make it safe? On December 6, the United Nations representatives from many countries will meet in Katowice for the UN Internet Governance Forum to decide the direction in which the Internet will go. Join us!
IGF 2021 is the most important global conference in recent years, during which key decisions regarding Internet management and its future will be made. During the event, young people worldwide will have the chance to present their vision for the future of the Internet by taking part in the "My Internet of the Future" competition with a prize pool of PLN 78 000 (approx. EUR 17 000, USD 20 000), so don’t wait – participate!
UN Internet Governance Forum for the first time in Poland
On December 6-10 at the International Conference Centre in Katowice, a meeting will take place between representatives of the United Nations, people from the business and science world, members of non-government organizations, leaders of the largest global institutions, and everyone who’s invested in creating the digital reality we live in. Speakers at the event include the most important figures in digital transformation, new technologies, and Internet management. Participation is free, and our doors are open for everyone!
Interested in participating? See how: https://www.gov.pl/web/igf2021
We want to hear the youth
The UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is held since 2006. The main theme of the 16th edition is Internet United, with special attention given to the voices of the young Internet users who create our digital reality today. The IGF Youth Summit brought to you by NASK is dedicated to them.
Join the IGF Youth: https://yigfen.nask.pl/
The IGF After Party, a place for discussion and creative action for young developers and coders worldwide, will be held on December 10-12. The event will combine the Hack-Yeah Hackathon – the largest on-site hackathon in Europe – with meetings and workshops on new technologies.
"My Internet of the Future" Competition
As mentioned earlier – during this year’s UN Internet Governance Forum– IGF 2021, special attention is given to young voices and people who live their daily lives on the Internet. It’s important to learn from their experience and understand their views on which direction should global digital tech go in. The event organizers want to know which of them are the most important for the young.
You can share your thoughts thanks to the "My Internet of the Future" competition, held during the IGF 2021. Anyone between 18 and 28 can participate, starting from September 1, with the aim of learning what vision of the Internet can be created by the youth from all around the world.
Entries can be submitted from September 1 through October 8, 2021, as a poster, a short video, or an essay. The results will be announced on October 27, 2021, with a prize pool of PLN 78 000 (approx. EUR 17 000, USD 20 000). Top 3 submissions in each category will receive, accordingly, PLN 8 000, 5 000, and 3 000 – with 9 winning submissions in total. The organizers have also decided to award 20 special consideration prizes, PLN 1 500 each. Share your vision and win!
Enter the competition: gov.pl/igf2021award
Internet United is about our common dreams
Internet United is the theme of this year’s IGF 2021 summit in Katowice. It’s about our shared dreams, ideas, common goals, and needs that shape our digital reality. We all need openness and safety, trust and freedom. We can create the future of the Internet together. Don’t be afraid to speak up – show us your vision of the Internet of the future. See you in Katowice!